Anita Hill says recent conversation with Joe Biden was ‘deeply’ unsatisfying

Anita Hill says a conversation she had with former Vice President Joe Biden this month left her feeling “deeply unsatisfied.” She says she’s unconvinced that he accepts the harm he caused her when he presided over a congressional hearing during Clarence Thomas’ Supreme Court confirmation process.

In an interview with The New York Times published Thursday, Hill said: “I cannot be satisfied by simply saying I’m sorry for what happened to you. I will be satisfied when I know there is real change and real accountability and real purpose.”

Hill says she cannot support Biden until he takes responsibility for his actions. She also said she is “troubled” by allegations that he touched women in overaffectionate ways that made them uncomfortable.

Biden was chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee during Hill’s 1991 hearing, where she testified Thomas had sexually harassed her. Biden has said he wishes he could have avoided questioning by some male lawmakers that he called “hostile and insulting.”