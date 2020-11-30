Double your gift now with our Year-End Match

Your gift makes PBS NewsHour possible.

GIVE NOW

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

By —

Associated Press

Arizona certifies Biden’s victory over Trump

Politics

Arizona officials have certified Joe Biden’s narrow victory over President Donald Trump in the state.

Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and Republican Gov. Doug Ducey stood up for the integrity of the election even as lawyers for Trump were across town Monday arguing without evidence to nine Republican lawmakers that the election was marred by fraud.

Ducey says, “We do elections well here in Arizona. The system is strong.”

Biden won Arizona by 0.3 percent of the nearly 3.4 million ballots cast, a margin of just under 10,500 votes. He’s the second Democrat in 70 years to win the state.

The certification also paves the way for Democrat Mark Kelly to take his seat in the U.S. Senate, formalizing his victory in a special election to replace the late John McCain. Kelly is scheduled to be sworn in on Wednesday in Washington.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Nov 27 Here’s how it feels when COVID-19 symptoms last for months

  2. Read Nov 30 Georgia official says alleged election problems will be investigated, but dismisses claims of widespread fraud

  3. Read Nov 30 LISTEN: Supreme Court appears skeptical of Trump’s census plan

  4. Watch Nov 30 Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Biden’s cabinet picks and Trump’s fraud claims

  5. Read Nov 30 FCC Chairman Ajit Pai to leave agency on Inauguration Day

Biden urges national unity as Trump erases former adviser’s conviction

Politics Nov 25

The Latest