Biden urges national unity as Trump erases former adviser’s conviction

Yamiche Alcindor:

Well, President Trump pardoning Michael Flynn, who he fired, really is the president going forward with this effort to try to discredit the Mueller investigation, that investigation that was looking into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

And what the president had been saying over and over again was that his administration, including Michael Flynn, that they were targeted unfairly as part of that investigation and it was all a hoax.

So, Michael Flynn pled guilty twice to lying to the FBI. And that — those — the things — the statements that that was about was his conversations with the Russian diplomat, the Russian ambassador, Sergey Kislyak.

He was talking to that Russian diplomat about the Obama administration imposing sanctions on Russia as a result of Russia meddling in the 2016 election. He was trying to raise the idea that President Trump would have a closer relationship with Russia.

We also saw the Department of Justice drop their charges against Michael Flynn. That case had been moving through the courts, with President Trump trying to say again that Michael Flynn was being treated unfairly. And now this all changes all of that, with the president now pardoning him.

Now, we should note that there's a lot of backlash to this. Speaker Pelosi is saying that this proves that President Trump doesn't believe in the rule of law. House Judiciary Chair Jerry Nadler said that it was undeserved and unprincipled and a stain on President Trump's legacy.