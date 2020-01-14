What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate billionaire activist Tom Steyer speaks during the seventh Democratic 2020 presidential debate at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, U.S., January 14, 2020. Photo by Shannon Stapleton/Reuters
Biden and Steyer won’t meet with Kim Jong Un without preconditions

Former Vice President Joe Biden and businessman Tom Steyer say they would not meet with North Korea’s leader without “preconditions,” as President Donald Trump has done.

Biden said at Tuesday night’s Democratic presidential debate in Iowa that Trump’s meetings with Kim Jong Un gave the North Korean leader “legitimacy,” and he criticized Trump for weakening sanctions against the country. He said his approach to North Korea would include working with China and Japan.

Biden also noted that Kim once described him as a “rabid dog” who “must be beaten with a stick.”

Steyer, a billionaire businessman, said the U.S. would need to work with its allies in regard to North Korea. He said staff could meet “and see how far we can get.”

