WATCH LIVE: Trump meets with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un in Vietnam

World

President Donald Trump and North Korea leader Kim Jong Un will reconvene their summit on Thursday morning local time in Hanoi, Vietnam, for formal talks.

The two leaders held an evening of meetings on Wednesday that lasted over two hours.

Trump and Kim are expected to hold a series of meetings starting at 9pm EST on Wednesday. Watch in the video player above.

It’s Trump and Kim’s second summit, after one in Singapore in June. Trump wants Kim to agree to dismantle his nuclear sites in a verifiable way. Kim is seeking relief from crushing U.S. sanctions hobbling his economy.

Trump struck a hopeful tone Wednesday, telling reporters at the Metropole hotel that “a lot of things are going to be solved, I hope” and saying he thinks “it’ll lead to a wonderful, really a wonderful situation long term.”

READ MORE: 4 things to watch during the Trump-Kim summit

