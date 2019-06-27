Biden calls out Trump for putting the U.S. ‘in a horrible situation’

Former Vice President Joe Biden became the first to invoke Donald Trump during the second round of the Democratic presidential debate, blasting the Republican president for crediting wealthy Americans for building the nation.

Biden said Thursday that “ordinary middle-class Americans built America.”

Biden says Trump has “put us in a horrible situation,” by signing tax cuts that favor higher-income Americans. Biden says he would make “massive cuts” in the 2017 act’s loopholes and be “about eliminating Donald Trump’s tax cuts for the wealthy.”

However, Biden did not address directly the question to him, which was about comments he made during a recent fundraiser, where he assured donors their lifestyles would not suffer by the tax cut reversal.