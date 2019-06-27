WATCH LIVE: Candidates face off in second night of 2020 Democratic debate

Ten 2020 Democratic presidential candidates will face off Thursday in the second night of debates hosted by NBC News.

The second Democratic presidential debate is schedule to begin at 9 p.m. ET. Watch live in the video player above.

Twenty-four candidates are currently in the race for the Democratic nomination, but only 20 qualified for the debates by meeting the Democratic National Committee’s criteria of either receiving financial support from at least 65,000 unique donors or polling at least 1 percent in three DNC-approved national or statewide polls.

The candidates were divided into two groups of 10; groupings were drawn at random, and the candidates are positioned so that those with the highest polling numbers are in the middle of the stage).

The lineup for Thursday night, in the order in which they will appear on stage: Marianne Williamson, John Hickenlooper, Andrew Yang, Pete Buttigieg, Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Kamala Harris, Kirsten Gillibrand, Michael Bennet and Eric Swalwell.

Who won’t be there? The following four candidates failed to qualify: Steve Bullock, Seth Moulton, D-Mass., Wayne Messam, and Joe Sestak, who joined the race this past weekend.

Bullock is planning to counter-program the debates by participating in two locally televised town halls in the key early voting states of New Hampshire and Iowa.

Moulton is slated to be in Miami, making the rounds on cable news and attending a Florida Democratic Party reception.

Looking ahead: The criteria to qualify for the second round of debates, which will be hosted by CNN in Detroit on July 30 and 31, remain the same as the criteria for the ones this week.

The third series of debates, which will be hosted by ABC News on Sept. 12 and 13 (location to be determined), has stricter qualification guidelines. Candidates must receive 2 percent support in four approved national or early state polls and 130,000 unique donors from at least 20 states.

PBS NewsHour Exclusive: 2020 Candidate Interviews