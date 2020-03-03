What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Super Tuesday

Election Updates

Learn more

Vermont Results Virginia Results North Carolina Results

Latest News

See all

Vermont Results Virginia Results North Carolina Results
Democratic U.S. presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at his South Carolina primary night rally in Columbia, South Carolina, U.S., February 29, 2020. Photo by Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters
By —

Associated Press

Biden wins Alabama primary

Politics

Joe Biden has won Alabama’s Democratic presidential primary. The state has 52 delegates at stake.

Black voters hold sway in the state’s Democratic electorate, and Biden and Mike Bloomberg split the endorsements of the state’s largest black political coalitions. The Alabama New South Coalition backed Biden, and the Alabama Democratic Conference supported Bloomberg.

Biden has also won Virginia and North Carolina, while Bernie Sanders has won the primary in his home state, Vermont. Voting is still underway elsewhere in the country, including California, the night’s biggest prize.

WATCH LIVE: PBS NewsHour’s Super Tuesday special coverage

MORE: Super Tuesday’s full election results

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Mar 02 WATCH LIVE: PBS NewsHour’s Super Tuesday special coverage

  2. Read Mar 07 Romney Won Most States on Super Tuesday, But His Weaknesses Stick

  3. Read Mar 02 Will COVID-19 ruin your travel plans? Follow these 3 tips

  4. Read Mar 03 Bloomberg wins American Samoa primary

  5. Read Mar 03 Biden starts Super Tuesday with big Virginia win

The Latest