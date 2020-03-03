Biden wins Arkansas primary

Joe Biden has won Arkansas’ Democratic presidential primary. The state has 31 delegates at stake.

The solidly Republican state has seen intense interest from Democratic presidential hopefuls who have crowding airwaves with ads and lining up endorsements. Arkansas’ Republican Legislature last year voted to move the state’s primary in presidential years from May to March.

Biden has also won Tennessee, Minnesota, Alabama, Oklahoma, North Carolina and Virginia. Bernie Sanders has won Vermont and Colorado.

