What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Super Tuesday

Election Updates

Learn more

Vermont Results Virginia Results North Carolina Results

Latest News

See all

Vermont Results Virginia Results North Carolina Results
Supporters of Democratic U.S. presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden cheer at his Super Tuesday night rally in Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 3, 2020. Photo by Mike Blake/Reuters
By —

Associated Press

Biden wins Arkansas primary

Politics

Joe Biden has won Arkansas’ Democratic presidential primary. The state has 31 delegates at stake.

The solidly Republican state has seen intense interest from Democratic presidential hopefuls who have crowding airwaves with ads and lining up endorsements. Arkansas’ Republican Legislature last year voted to move the state’s primary in presidential years from May to March.

WATCH LIVE: PBS NewsHour’s Super Tuesday special coverage

Biden has also won Tennessee, Minnesota, Alabama, Oklahoma, North Carolina and Virginia. Bernie Sanders has won Vermont and Colorado.

MORE: Super Tuesday’s full election results

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Mar 02 WATCH LIVE: PBS NewsHour’s Super Tuesday special coverage

  2. Read Mar 07 Romney Won Most States on Super Tuesday, But His Weaknesses Stick

  3. Read Mar 03 Bernie Sanders wins Vermont primary

  4. Read Mar 03 Sanders, Biden lead in Super Tuesday results

  5. Read Mar 03 Sanders wins California, Super Tuesday’s biggest prize

The Latest