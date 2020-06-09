Biden wins Georgia, West Virginia Democratic primaries

Joe Biden has won the Democratic presidential primaries in Georgia and West Virginia.

The former vice president was declared the winner Tuesday, after a day of voting problems plagued Georgia. Voters reported long lines, equipment not working and absentee ballots not received. Polling places in at least nine counties extended voting hours because of the problems.

Biden had already amassed enough delegates to be Democrats’ presumptive presidential nominee. His status will be formalized at the party’s convention in August.

Georgia is considered a potential battleground state in November’s election. It hasn’t gone for a Democratic presidential contender since 1992.

West Virginia is a reliably Republican state.