What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Courtney Vinopal
By —

Courtney Vinopal

By —

Associated Press

WATCH LIVE: Biden delivers remarks on the U.S. economy

Politics

Former Vice President and presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will deliver remarks June 5 on the U.S. economy at Delaware State University in Dover.

Biden’s remarks are expected to begin at 12:15 p.m. ET. Watch them live in the video player above.

The U.S. unemployment rate fell to 13.3 percent in May from 14.7 percent, and 2.5 million jobs were added — a surprisingly positive reading in the midst of a recession that has paralyzed the economy in the wake of the viral pandemic.

The May job gain suggests that businesses have quickly been recalling workers as states have reopened their economies. But the 13.3 percent unemployment rate still represents a historic high. Since World War II ended the U.S. unemployment rate has only reached 10 percent twice — once during the 1982 recession and again during the 2009 recession.

Trump will make his first visit to Maine since taking office later on Friday. He’ll head to Guilford, home to Puritan Medical Products, one of only two major companies producing a special type of swab needed to ramp up coronavirus testing. The other is in Italy.

Courtney Vinopal
By —

Courtney Vinopal

Courtney Vinopal is a digital reporter at the PBS NewsHour.

@cglennvino
By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Oct 21 FBI warned of white supremacists in law enforcement 10 years ago. Has anything changed?

  2. Read Jun 03 WATCH LIVE: ‘Race Matters: America in Crisis,’ a PBS NewsHour Special

  3. Read Jun 04 How Republicans responded to Mattis’ criticism of Trump

  4. Read Jun 05 WATCH LIVE: Biden delivers remarks on the U.S. economy

  5. Read Jun 04 Emotions run high as anti-lynching bill stalls in Senate

George Floyd’s death ‘no time for incendiary tweets,’ Biden says of Trump

Politics May 29

The Latest