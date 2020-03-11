What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

By —

Associated Press

Biden wins Idaho primary

Politics

Joe Biden has won Idaho’s Democratic presidential primary. The state has 20 pledged delegates at stake.

Democrats in Idaho are using a primary for the first time. They used a caucus in 2016 to pick Bernie Sanders over Hillary Clinton for the Democratic presidential nominee.

Officials have said switching to a Democratic primary this year from a caucus could significantly increase the number of participants and play a role in the outcome.

President Donald Trump is expected to have little difficulty winning the state in the November general election.

Idaho last year was the nation’s fastest-growing state, with close to 37,000 new residents boosting its population to nearly 1.8 million. That’s a 2.1% population increase.

Biden also won primaries Tuesday in Michigan, Missouri and Minnesota.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Mar 10 WATCH: Biden celebrates ‘another good night’ after primary wins in Michigan, Missouri

  2. Read Mar 09 WATCH: PBS NewsHour’s special coverage of the March 10 primaries

  3. Read Mar 10 Why Russia just torpedoed global oil prices

  4. Watch Mar 10 With victories in multiple states, Biden extends primary lead over Sanders

  5. Read Mar 10 Weighing Biden vs. Sanders? Compare where they stand on key issues

The Latest