What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

By —

Associated Press

Washington state Democratic primary too early to call

Politics

The Democratic presidential primary in Washington state is too early to call.

All votes in Washington state are cast by mail or by dropping them off in a ballot box, and the state counts a significant amount on the day of the election.

But once that first update is released, election officials only provide an update once a day until all the late-arriving ballots are counted.

In the first batch of results released late Tuesday night, Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden are essentially tied — with each claiming about 33% of the roughly 1 million counted votes.

Most counties in Washington state will next provide an update about their results Wednesday.

WATCH: PBS NewsHour’s special coverage of the March 10 primaries

READ MORE: Weighing Biden vs. Sanders? Compare where they stand on key issues

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Mar 10 WATCH: Biden celebrates ‘another good night’ after primary wins in Michigan, Missouri

  2. Read Mar 09 WATCH: PBS NewsHour’s special coverage of the March 10 primaries

  3. Read Mar 10 Why Russia just torpedoed global oil prices

  4. Watch Mar 10 With victories in multiple states, Biden extends primary lead over Sanders

  5. Read Mar 10 Weighing Biden vs. Sanders? Compare where they stand on key issues

Biden and Sanders prepare for 1st head-to-head primaries

Politics Mar 09

The Latest