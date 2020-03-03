Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Sanders, Biden lead in Super Tuesday results
By Will Weissert, Steve Peoples, Associated Press
Biden wins Tennessee primary
By Gretchen Frazee
Former Vice President Joe Biden has been projected as the winner of the Tennessee primary.
The PBS NewsHour made the projection as results were still coming in.
Gretchen Frazee is the deputy digital editor for the PBS NewsHour.
