What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg speaks at the seventh Democratic 2020 presidential debate at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, U.S., January 14, 2020. Photo by Shannon Stapleton/Reuters
By —

Associated Press

Buttigieg says black voters ‘who know me best are supporting me’

Politics

Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg says he will keep up his effort to appeal to black voters, whose support will be vital to winning his party’s nomination.

The former mayor said during Tuesday night’s debate in Des Moines, Iowa, that “the black voters who know me best are supporting me,” referencing local leaders in his hometown of South Bend, Indiana.

Buttigieg has built up support in some of the early states but has struggled in South Carolina, where black voters comprise the majority of the Democratic primary electorate. It’s the first state where candidates’ mettle with black voters is tested.

Buttigieg pointed Tuesday to his endorsement from U.S. Rep. Anthony Brown of Maryland, who earlier this month became the first member of the Congressional Black Caucus to back Buttigieg’s campaign.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Jan 14 See the new evidence from the Trump impeachment investigation

  2. Read Jan 14 WATCH LIVE: Trump kicks off election year with Wisconsin rally

  3. Read Jan 03 Dogs poop in alignment with Earth’s magnetic field, study finds

  4. Watch Jan 14 Trump supporters hail his Milwaukee visit as Democrats dig in for 2020

  5. Read Jan 13 A timeline of U.S.-Iran relations

The Latest