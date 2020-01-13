Cory Booker drops out of 2020 presidential race

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Cory Booker ends his presidential bid after polling and fundraising struggles.

It’s with a full heart that I share this news—I’m suspending my campaign for president.

To my team, supporters, and everyone who gave me a shot—thank you. I am so proud of what we built, and I feel nothing but faith in what we can accomplish together. pic.twitter.com/Fxvc549vlJ

— Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) January 13, 2020