Election 2020

Nov. 3, 2020

Presidential

Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) questions witnesses during a Senate Select Committee on Intelligence hearing in the ongoing Russia probe in Washington, D.C. Photo by Joshua Roberts/Reuters
Democrat Mark Warner wins third term in Virginia

Politics

WASHINGTON — Democratic Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia has won a third term.

Warner defeated Republican challenger Daniel Gade in a low-key race in which the incumbent had a massive cash advantage. Democrats haven’t lost a statewide election in Virginia since 2009.

Warner is a businessman who co-founded the company that became Nextel, and he was governor from 2002 to 2006. He’s the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Gade is a professor at American University in Washington. While in the Army, he was seriously injured in Iraq in 2005, losing a leg after his Humvee was hit by a roadside bomb.

