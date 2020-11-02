Why Philadelphia and its surrounding suburbs are ‘absolutely critical’ for Biden

Pennsylvania could be a critical milestone in any path to victory during this presidential contest. Daniel Bush is on the ground in the swing state, and he joins Judy Woodruff to discuss why Philadelphia and its surrounding suburbs are so important to both candidates, how local election officials are preparing for the vote count and when we might have an understanding of the state’s results.
-
Judy Woodruff:
And you have been hearing a lot about Pennsylvania.
It could well be the keystone for any path to victory in this presidential election. On the ground in Philadelphia tonight is our own Daniel Bush.
So, hello, Daniel Bush.
You have been watching the state of Pennsylvania, following the — all the goings-on in both campaigns. How important is Philadelphia to the outcome?
-
Daniel Bush:
Judy, Philadelphia is absolutely critical.
One out of every three votes in the state will be cast in Philadelphia and the surrounding suburbs. The Biden campaign knows that they need to do well here, both with Black voters, with suburban voters.
That's why we have seen the campaign spending precious time down the stretch here, yesterday, today. Kamala Harris will be speaking just a little while now right behind me. And the Trump campaign
And the Trump campaign, of course, is also devoting a lot of time to this state.
-
Judy Woodruff:
And we know, Dan, so much focus in recent days, weeks, even, on the voting process in Pennsylvania, in how they count ballots, what they're doing with the early voting.
You have been talking to county officials about that. What are they telling you?
-
Daniel Bush:
Well, Judy, they're as ready as they can be. They have a plan in place.
I was inside one elections building today where they're receiving all these mail-in and absentee ballots. They can't start counting them, however, until 7:00 a.m. tomorrow. That will be a long process.
The Biden campaign on a call today said they don't expect to have a clear picture of the results here in Pennsylvania until 1:30 a.m. So, it will be a long night.
And one other thing. That election office was in York County, Central Pennsylvania, a Republican stronghold, Judy. And there, the shy or silent Trump voter is real. There are a lot of voters I spoke with who said they're not showing up in the polls. They're very excited to vote for President Trump, so a lot of enthusiasm there for the president.
-
Judy Woodruff:
Well, certainly a place we are going to be watching so closely tomorrow night.
And, Dan, that's where you're going to be for us.
Daniel Bush, in Philadelphia, thank you so much.
