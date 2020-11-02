Why Philadelphia and its surrounding suburbs are ‘absolutely critical’ for Biden

Daniel Bush:

Judy, Philadelphia is absolutely critical.

One out of every three votes in the state will be cast in Philadelphia and the surrounding suburbs. The Biden campaign knows that they need to do well here, both with Black voters, with suburban voters.

That's why we have seen the campaign spending precious time down the stretch here, yesterday, today. Kamala Harris will be speaking just a little while now right behind me. And the Trump campaign

