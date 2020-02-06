Democratic Party chair calls for ‘recanvass’ of Iowa caucuses

WASHINGTON (AP) — The chairman of the Democratic National Committee is calling for a “recanvass”of the results of Monday’s Iowa caucus, which was marred by technical problems and delays.

“Enough is enough,” party leader Tom Perez wrote on Twitter. He said he was calling for the recanvass in order to “assure public confidence in the results.”

Enough is enough. In light of the problems that have emerged in the implementation of the delegate selection plan and in order to assure public confidence in the results, I am calling on the Iowa Democratic Party to immediately begin a recanvass. — Tom Perez (@TomPerez) February 6, 2020

With 97% of precincts reporting in the first nominating contest on the 2020 election calendar, Pete Buttigieg and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders are nearly tied.

President Donald Trump’s campaign seized on Perez’s announcement and tried to inject an added dose of chaos. Trump and his allies have repeatedly insinuated, without offering proof, that the Democratic establishment wants to deny Sanders a victory at any cost.

Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh tweeted that Perez’s announcement “translated” to “Bernie looks like he’s taking the lead and we can’t have that.”

The technical glitches plaguing the first contest on the 2020 nominating calendar have made an already complicated candidate selection process even more complicated, forcing state officials to apologize and raising questions about Iowa’s traditional prime spot in picking nominees.