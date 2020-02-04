What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi waits for U.S. President Donald Trump to arrive to deliver his State of the Union address to a joint session of the U.S. Congress in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, February 4, 2020. Photo by Leah Millis/POOL via Reuters
Democratic women wear white for Trump’s State of the Union speech

The House is lit for television ahead of President Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech, and members of Congress are showing off their priorities.

Many Democratic women are wearing white Tuesday to align themselves with suffragettes a century after women won the right to vote. Some also are wearing green Equal Rights Amendment pins ahead of an expected House vote on the issue this month. Look, too, for red-white-and-blue-striped lapel pins to highlight climate change.

Many Republicans got to the chamber early to snag aisle seats. The coveted positions allow them to shake hands on camera with the president as he makes his way down the aisle. This year, Trump is speaking on the eve of his acquittal in the Senate impeachment trial on charges that he abused power and obstructed Congress when dealing with Ukraine.

The acquittal vote will resolve impeachment in Congress, but voters will have the final say this election year. Every member of the House, a third of the Senate and Trump himself are up for reelection.

