WATCH LIVE: President Trump’s 2020 State of the Union

President Donald Trump will deliver his annual State of the Union address on Tuesday, Feb. 4 in the U.S. House of Representatives–a day before he is expected to be acquitted in the Senate impeachment trial and a day after the Iowa caucuses provide the first results in the Democratic presidential race.

The State of the Union address will begin at 9 p.m. ET. Watch live in the video player above.

The Senate is expected to vote Wednesday in the impeachment trial on whether to acquit or convict Trump on two articles of impeachment–abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. Trump’s acquittal has been all but guaranteed since the Senate voted against calling witnesses in the trial last week.

The State of the Union address will be Trump’s last before the November presidential election, where he will face off with whomever Democratic voters chose as their party’s nominee.

The Democrat’s response to Trump’s address will be given by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, D-Mich. Whitmer, was elected in 2018 in a wave of Democratic victories, including many led by female candidates, in state legislatures and federal offices across the country.