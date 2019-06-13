Democrats announce 20 candidates who made 1st debates

The Democratic National Committee has announced the 20 candidates who have qualified for the party’s first presidential primary debates later this month.
Montana Gov. Steve Bullock was the most high-profile candidate left off the list. He failed to reach the party’s polling or grassroots fundraising thresholds.
U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton of Massachusetts, former U.S. Sen. Mike Gravel of Alaska and Miramar, Florida, Mayor Wayne Messam were among the others who missed the threshold for the debate.
Bullock’s campaign has argued that he should have qualified but that the DNC changed its rules midstream, a charge that DNC Chairman Tom Perez rejects.
The debates will take place June 26-27 in Miami. NBC News plans Friday to hold a random drawing assigning 10 candidates to each night.
Here’s who’s in and who’s out:
In
- Michael Bennet, senator from Colorado
- Joe Biden, former vice president
- Cory Booker, senator from New Jersey
- Pete Buttigieg, mayor of South Bend, Indiana
- Julian Castro, former Housing and Urban Development secretary
- Bill de Blasio, mayor of New York City
- John Delaney, former congressman from Maryland
- Tulsi Gabbard, congresswoman from Hawaii
- Kirsten Gillibrand, senator from New York
- Kamala Harris, senator from California
- John Hickenlooper, former Colorado governor
- Jay Inslee, Washington governor
- Amy Klobuchar, senator from Minnesota
- Beto O’Rourke, former congressman from Texas
- Tim Ryan, congressman from Ohio
- Bernie Sanders, senator from Vermont
- Eric Swalwell, congressman from California
- Elizabeth Warren, senator from Massachusetts
- Marianne Williamson, author and spiritual guru
- Andrew Yang, entrepreneur
Out
- Steve Bullock, governor of Montana
- Mike Gravel, former senator from Alaska
- Wayne Messam, mayor of Miramar, Florida
- Seth Moulton, congressman from Massachusetts
