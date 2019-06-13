Democrats announce 20 candidates who made 1st debates

The Democratic National Committee has announced the 20 candidates who have qualified for the party’s first presidential primary debates later this month.

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock was the most high-profile candidate left off the list. He failed to reach the party’s polling or grassroots fundraising thresholds.

U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton of Massachusetts, former U.S. Sen. Mike Gravel of Alaska and Miramar, Florida, Mayor Wayne Messam were among the others who missed the threshold for the debate.

Bullock’s campaign has argued that he should have qualified but that the DNC changed its rules midstream, a charge that DNC Chairman Tom Perez rejects.

The debates will take place June 26-27 in Miami. NBC News plans Friday to hold a random drawing assigning 10 candidates to each night.

Here’s who’s in and who’s out:

In

Michael Bennet, senator from Colorado

Joe Biden, former vice president

Cory Booker, senator from New Jersey

Pete Buttigieg, mayor of South Bend, Indiana

Julian Castro, former Housing and Urban Development secretary

Bill de Blasio, mayor of New York City

John Delaney, former congressman from Maryland

Tulsi Gabbard, congresswoman from Hawaii

Kirsten Gillibrand, senator from New York

Kamala Harris, senator from California

John Hickenlooper, former Colorado governor

Jay Inslee, Washington governor

Amy Klobuchar, senator from Minnesota

Beto O’Rourke, former congressman from Texas

Tim Ryan, congressman from Ohio

Bernie Sanders, senator from Vermont

Eric Swalwell, congressman from California

Elizabeth Warren, senator from Massachusetts

Marianne Williamson, author and spiritual guru

Andrew Yang, entrepreneur

Out