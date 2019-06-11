Why Seth Moulton thinks impeachment is the right thing to do

Democratic presidential candidate and Massachusetts Rep. Seth Moulton redoubled his support Tuesday for beginning impeachment proceedings into President Donald Trump, saying that was the right course of action despite the potential political ramifications.
In an interview with PBS NewsHour managing editor and anchor Judy Woodruff, Moulton said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s concerns about starting an impeachment inquiry were valid. But Moulton said he believes the situation rises above making political calculations.
“Maybe the politics make this tricky and I understand that. I accept that that might be the case,” he said. “But how about just doing the right thing on principle on the oath that we swore, not to protect our political party but to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States?”
Moulton is one of several 2020 Democrats who have called for an impeachment investigation. House Democrats are divided on the issue, and are continuing to investigate the president while weighing next steps.
Asked how Democrats should respond to Trump’s name-calling — on Tuesday, the president called former Vice President Joe Biden a “dummy” — Moulton said it’s more important to focus on how Trump has “failed as commander in chief” and to “talk about how we are going to lead.”
Other highlights from the interview
- On health care: Unlike many of his Democratic rivals, Moulton does not support a “Medicare for All” single-payer health care system. “I’m the only candidate in the race who actually gets a government run single-payer system because I made a commitment to continue going to the V.A. for my health care even when I was elected to Congress,” said Moulton, a former Marine who served four tours in Iraq. Instead, Moulton supports a public option plan that would compete with private sector health care.
- On foreign policy: Moulton said that his vision for American foreign policy is focused on strengthening relationships with U.S. allies and building international coalitions. He said he wants “a Pacific version of NATO” to contain growing threats from China and North Korea. “We should be strengthening NATO to deal with the next generation of threats from Russia, which are coming through the internet, not by rolling tanks into Eastern Europe,” Moulton said.
- On taxes: Moulton took on 2020 rival and Massachusetts Sen.Elizabeth Warren, saying her wealth tax plan is “a nice idea but it’s not going to work.” Moulton said he believes in a fair tax system and supports measures like raising the corporate rate to 25 percent, among other changes.
