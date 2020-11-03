What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Election 2020

Nov. 3, 2020

Presidential

Donald Trump wins South Carolina

Politics

President Donald Trump has won the state of South Carolina.

The Republican nominee on Tuesday was awarded its nine electoral votes.

Trump handily won the state in 2016 over Democrat Hillary Clinton. South Carolina hasn’t voted for a Democratic presidential candidate since Jimmy Carter in 1976.

Graphic by PBS NewsHour based on AP data.

Joe Biden’s victory in the South Carolina primary in February started a wave of wins that helped cement his status as Democrats’ presidential nominee. South Carolina Republicans didn’t hold a primary, an early sign of their support for Trump’s reelection.

By —

Associated Press

