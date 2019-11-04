Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
Jean Carroll at her home in Warwick, NY. (Photo by Eva Deitch for The Washington Post via Getty Images)
E. Jean Carroll sues Trump for saying she lied about sexual assault

NEW YORK — An advice columnist who says President Donald Trump sexually assaulted her in a New York City department store dressing room in the 1990s is now suing him for defamation.

E. Jean Carroll filed a lawsuit Monday in New York. The suit says Trump harmed her reputation and career when he said she was lying and he’d never even met her.

Carroll first made the allegation in a New York magazine article in June. At the time, Trump said she was “totally lying” and called her “not my type.”

He also said he’d never met her, though a 1987 photo shows him and Carroll in a photo with their spouses at the time.

