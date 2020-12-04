Double your gift now with our
Year-End Match.

Your gift makes PBS NewsHour possible.

GIVE NOW

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

By —

Associated Press

Fauci says ‘yes right on the spot’ to Biden

Politics

WASHINGTON — Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s chief infectious disease expert, says there was never a question that he would accept President-elect Joe Biden’s offer to serve as his chief medical officer and adviser on the coronavirus pandemic.

Fauci told NBC’s “Today” show on Friday, “I said yes right on the spot” after Biden asked him to serve during a conversation on Thursday.

As the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Fauci has served several presidents, Republican and Democratic. But during President Donald Trump’s administration, he has been largely sidelined as Trump gave rosy assessments of the virus and insisted it would fade away.

Fauci has urged rigorous mask-wearing and social distancing, practices that have not often been followed at the White House.

On Thursday, Biden said he will ask Americans to commit to 100 days of wearing masks as one of his first acts as president.

“I told him I thought that was a good idea,” Fauci told NBC.

READ MORE: The essential coronavirus FAQ

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Dec 03 Vaccines against the coronavirus will have side effects – and that’s a good thing

  2. Watch Dec 03 U.S. takes aggressive steps against China for forcing Uighurs into labor

  3. Read Dec 04 Fauci says ‘yes right on the spot’ to Biden

  4. Watch Dec 02 Renaissance master painter breaks gender barriers centuries later

  5. Watch Dec 03 U.S. hits bleak milestones with record numbers of hospitalizations, deaths

How the Congressional Black Caucus views the diversity of Biden’s appointments

Politics Dec 03

The Latest