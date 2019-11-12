Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
& NewsMatch will match it!

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.

GIVE NOW

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter attends an interview with Reuters in Cairo January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh/File Photo
By —

Jay Reeves, Associated Press

By —

Shameka Dudley-Lowe, Associated Press

Former President Jimmy Carter enters hospital for surgery

Politics

ATLANTA (AP) — Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter was going into surgery Tuesday morning at Emory University Hospital to relieve pressure on his brain, his spokeswoman said.

The procedure is meant to resolve bleeding due to his recent falls, Deanna Congileo said in a statement.

Carter has fallen at least three times this year. The first incident, in the spring, required hip replacement surgery. He hit his head falling again on Oct. 6 and received 14 stitches, but still traveled to Nashville, Tennessee, to help build a Habitat for Humanity home shortly thereafter. And he was briefly hospitalized after fracturing his pelvis on Oct. 21.

Carter also received a dire cancer diagnosis in 2015, announcing that melanoma had spread to his liver and brain. He was treated with radiation and immunotherapy, and later said he was cancer-free.

Nearly four decades after his presidency, and despite a body that’s failing after 95 years, the nation’s oldest-ever ex-president still teaches Sunday school roughly twice a month at Maranatha Baptist Church in his tiny hometown of Plains in southwest Georgia. His message is unfailingly about Jesus, not himself.

Rev. Tony Lowden, Carter’s pastor, said the ex-president was hospitalized Monday on what he called “a rough day.”

“We just need the whole country to be in prayer for him,” Lowden said in a telephone interview.

The church has announced that Carter will not be teaching his Sunday school class this week.

Carter is resting comfortably, and his wife, Rosalynn, is with him, Congileo said.

By —

Jay Reeves, Associated Press

By —

Shameka Dudley-Lowe, Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Nov 12 WATCH LIVE: The Trump Impeachment Hearings – Day 1

  2. Watch Nov 11 Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on public impeachment hearings, Bloomberg’s possible 2020 bet

  3. Watch Nov 11 With emphasis on arts, rural communities challenge national narrative of decline

  4. Watch Nov 11 How Rudy Giuliani went from ‘America’s mayor’ to Ukraine business broker

  5. Read Feb 26 Most Americans don’t realize state funding for higher ed fell by billions

The Latest