Georgia Democrats to pick replacement candidate for John Lewis’ House seat

Three days after the death of Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., the Georgia Democratic Party will decide who will replace the civil rights leader as its nominee for the 5th Congressional district that encompasses most of Atlanta.

READ MORE: John Lewis, civil rights icon and congressman, dies at 80

More than 130 people applied with the party to be the replacement nominee on the ballot in November. A seven-member nominating committee that included Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and Stacey Abrams, former minority leader of the Georgia House of Representatives, selected five finalists who will be considered by the GDP executive committee.

The party’s nominee will be decided Monday afternoon from the list of finalists: State Rep. Park Cannon; Atlanta city Councilman Andre Dickens; Robert Franklin, former president of Morehouse College; State Sen. Nikema Williams; and James “Major” Woodall, president of the Georgia NAACP.

“The nominating committee fully considered all of the applicants and, following a robust discussion, reached a consensus on its recommendations,” nominating committee member Jason Carter said in a statement.

Just more than a month before his death, Lewis overwhelmingly won the Democratic primary as he sought his 18th term in Congress. His primary opponent, Barrington Martin, who got less than 15 percent of the vote, was one of the applicants who sought to be the new Democratic nominee, but he was not selected as a finalist. He accused the state party of “blatantly disrespecting” the more than 19,000 people who voted for him last month.

“THERE WAS ONLY ONE with the courage to stand toe to toe against Congressman Lewis,” he said on Twitter. “The fact that I wasn’t selected, not only shows you the problem with our system but shows you who really cares about the people.”

Whichever Democrat is selected will face Republican Angela Stanton King in November, but the district has not been represented by a Republican in nearly 50 years.

Republican Gov. Brian Kemp has not yet announced the date of a special election to determine who will fill the remaining months in the current term, which ends in January. After the state struggled with long lines during the June primary and fewer polling locations because of the coronavirus pandemic, the governor could wait to hold a special election until the same day as the general election in November, leaving the seat vacant until then.