GOP blocks disaster aid bill in the House for the third time

Another attempt to pass a $19 billion disaster aid bill in the House has failed after Republican John Rose of Tennessee stepped in to block it during Thursday’s pro forma session.

The measure will be revived and passed next week.

The Senate passed the bill 85-8 last week before lawmakers dashed out of Washington for recess.

As it crawls through Congress, the bill is highlighting the inconsistency of lawmakers, mostly conservatives, who stood resolute against such aid six years ago after Superstorm Sandy but demand it now that their states are under water.