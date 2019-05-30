Join us on a journey to Antarctica

Listen to our new podcast, 'The Last Continent'

Listen now

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

By —

Associated Press

GOP blocks disaster aid bill in the House for the third time

Politics

Another attempt to pass a $19 billion disaster aid bill in the House has failed after Republican John Rose of Tennessee stepped in to block it during Thursday’s pro forma session.

The measure will be revived and passed next week.

The Senate passed the bill 85-8 last week before lawmakers dashed out of Washington for recess.

As it crawls through Congress, the bill is highlighting the inconsistency of lawmakers, mostly conservatives, who stood resolute against such aid six years ago after Superstorm Sandy but demand it now that their states are under water.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Jul 13 Most nursing homes are not adequately staffed, new federal data says

  2. Read May 30 WATCH: Trump honors Air Force Academy grads for choosing ‘a higher calling’

  3. Watch May 28 Can ‘cultural proficiency’ among teachers help close student achievement gap?

  4. Read May 29 50 years later, a daunting cleanup of the Vietnam War’s toxic legacy continues

  5. Watch May 29 The ‘key points’ Robert Mueller made in his public appearance

The Latest