GOP congressman dubbed ‘Grandstander’ by Trump wins Kentucky primary

Brian Slodysko, Associated Press
Brian Slodysko, Associated Press
Leave your feedback
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Republican congressman whom Donald Trump once called a “third rate Grandstander” and a “disaster” for Kentucky coasted to victory Tuesday in his primary election.
LIVE: 2022 Kentucky Primary Election Results
Rep. Thomas Massie had angered Trump by opposing a massive COVID-19 relief package in 2020 when he was in the White House. Trump took to Twitter to urge GOP leaders to “throw Massie out of Republican Party!″
The two apparently patched things up. The bill passed, and Trump endorsed Massie earlier this month.
Massie’s primary was among the first congressional races to be called during Tuesday’s primary elections in Kentucky, North Carolina, Oregon, Idaho and Pennsylvania.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Additional Support Provided By:
Politics
May 17