GOP congressman dubbed ‘Grandstander’ by Trump wins Kentucky primary

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Republican congressman whom Donald Trump once called a “third rate Grandstander” and a “disaster” for Kentucky coasted to victory Tuesday in his primary election.

Rep. Thomas Massie had angered Trump by opposing a massive COVID-19 relief package in 2020 when he was in the White House. Trump took to Twitter to urge GOP leaders to “throw Massie out of Republican Party!″

The two apparently patched things up. The bill passed, and Trump endorsed Massie earlier this month.

Massie’s primary was among the first congressional races to be called during Tuesday’s primary elections in Kentucky, North Carolina, Oregon, Idaho and Pennsylvania.