Observers eye Trump endorsements in key primary races

Lisa Desjardins:

That's right.

The North Carolina Senate race is a fascinating one. Let's look at the candidates there. These are the Republican candidates, first of all. This is one of those races where President — former President Trump has made an endorsement. That is Representative Ted Budd, who you see there on the left of your screen, current congressman.

But he's opposing some other really well-known names in North Carolina, former Governor Pat McCrory, and also another former member of Congress, Mark Walker. Right now, polls show Ted Budd ahead, but it's Election Day. You never know what will happen. It does seem like Trump's endorsement and Representative Budd's ability to get ahead on fund-raising early help him.

We do know in North Carolina they had record-breaking early voting in that state. The polls today have been mixed as far as turnout. Let's talk about the Democrat who would like to oppose one of those Republicans, interesting candidate as well, Cheri Beasley. She is a former chief justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court. If elected, she would be the third Black woman ever elected to the U.S. Senate.

She does have a large Democratic field, 11 other candidates, but she's really far out in front. She is expected to win that race tonight.

Another race in North Carolina I think our viewers might be interested in, a congressional race, that of Representative Madison Cawthorn. He is just 25 years old. He is someone who is known in recent days for a number of scandals, including sexual improprieties.

Judy, I think I will put it this way about the kind of hot water Representative Cawthorn has just gotten into recently. He faces not one, but three court dates coming up on traffic and gun violations. But we will see. He's a Trump-endorsed candidate. He may survive. We will see.