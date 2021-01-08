What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

By —

Ben Nadler, Associated Press

GOP’s David Perdue concedes to Jon Ossoff in Georgia runoff

Politics

ATLANTA (AP) — Republican David Perdue conceded his loss to Democrat Jon Ossoff on Friday, bringing Georgia’s two U.S. Senate runoffs that will deliver Democratic control of the chamber one step closer to an end.

A day earlier, the GOP’s Kelly Loeffler conceded to Democrat Raphael Warnock in the other race.

Perdue thanked supporters in a statement before acknowledging his loss and saying “I want to congratulate the Democratic Party and my opponent for this runoff win.”

After their contentious race marked by sharp personal attacks, Perdue’s statement did not mention Ossoff by name.

A spokesperson for Ossoff’s campaign said the Democrat had not received a call from Perdue and that they learned about his concession from media reports.

Ossoff’s victory will make him the youngest sitting member of the U.S. Senate.

By —

Ben Nadler, Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Jan 08 U.S. attorney says FBI agents searched offices and homes of Tennessee lawmakers

  2. Watch Jan 06 Mayhem erupts in the U.S. Capitol as Congress certifies electoral votes

  3. Read Jan 08 West Virginia state lawmaker charged after entering Capitol with rioters

  4. Read Jan 06 WATCH: Trump directs protesters to march to the U.S. Capitol ahead of count of Electoral College votes

  5. Read Jan 08 WATCH: Biden, Harris officials give update on transition

Democrats capture control of the Senate with victories in Georgia

Politics Jan 06

The Latest