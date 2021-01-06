Georgia’s Black voters overwhelmingly supported Democratic Senate candidates

Black voters showed up to form one of the strongest blocs of support for Georgia’s Democratic candidates in the state’s two Senate runoff elections, which are poised to shift control of Congress to the Democrats.

Nearly three-quarters — 73 percent — of Black voters backed Democratic challenger Rev. Raphael Warnock, along with 22 percent of whites and 36 percent Latino voters, according to the Associated Press VoteCast survey. By comparison, 38 percent of white voters supported Republican incumbent, Sen. Kelly Loeffler, with 4 percent of Black voters and 26 percent of Latino voters. The AP called the race for Warnock on Wednesday.

Nine out of 10 Black voters backed Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff, their support bolstered by 58 percent of Latino voters and 28 percent of white voters. A majority of white Georgia voters — 70 percent — cast ballots to keep the Republican incumbent, Sen. David Perdue, in office, with 38 percent of Latino voters and 7 percent of Black voters. That race has not yet been called.

These trends reflect the energy seen among Black voters in the 2020 presidential election, particularly among Black women. In the general election, 93 percent of Black women supported President-elect Joe Biden. In Georgia, the same share of Black women showed up and voted for Democratic Senate candidates.