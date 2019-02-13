What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

FEMA Administrator Brock Long listens as President Donald Trump holds an Oval Office meeting on preparations for hurricane Florence at the White House in Washington, D.C. Photo by Leah Millis/Reuters
By —

Colleen Long, Associated Press

Head of FEMA resigning, questioned over use of vehicles

Politics

WASHINGTON — The head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency is resigning, months after an investigation found he misused government vehicles to travel to his home in North Carolina.

Brock Long said in a letter Wednesday to agency employees that he was resigning to spend more time with his family.

Long was under investigation by the Homeland Security Department’s watchdog, and word of it leaked just as Hurricane Florence struck last fall. Officials found he misused vehicles, but Long was not asked to resign, and he agreed to reimburse the government.

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen says he led the agency admirably for two years through six major hurricanes and five historic wildfires.

Deputy Administrator Pete Gaynor will become acting head of the agency.

