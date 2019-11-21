Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
Impeachment Inquiries

November 21, 2019

Who is testifying?

Fiona Hill

David Holmes

Who is testifying next?

Nov 23

None scheduled yet

Nov 21

Fiona Hill

Nov 21

David Holmes

Nov 23

None scheduled yet

Fiona Hill, former senior director for Europe and Russia on the National Security Council, testifies before a House Intelligence Committee hearing alongside David Holmes, political counselor at the U.S Embassy in Kiev, as part of the impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 21, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
By —

Associated Press

Hill testifies she was told to call a lawyer after July 10 meeting

Politics

A former White House national security aide says a July 10 meeting of U.S. and Ukrainian officials was so alarming that her boss told her to call a lawyer.

Fiona Hill says a key moment was when European Union Ambassador Gordon Sondland said he and Trump’s acting chief of staff had worked out a deal for Ukraine’s president. Under the deal, Volodymyr Zelenskiy would visit the White House in exchange for opening investigations.

Hill says her boss, national security adviser John Bolton, stiffened. She says it was “unmistakable body language that got my attention.”

WATCH LIVE: The Trump Impeachment Hearings – Day 5

He later told her to call a lawyer and make clear that “I am not part of whatever drug deal” that Sondland and Trump’s acting chief of staff were cooking up.

Hill is testifying Thursday before lawmakers in the House impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. Lawmakers are investigating whether Trump wrongly withheld critical security aid to Ukraine in exchange for an investigation into his Democratic rival.

By —

Associated Press

