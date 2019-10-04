What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Itamaraty Palace in Brasilia, Brazil on June 26, 2018. Photo Adriano Machado/Reuters
By —

Associated Press

House investigators seek documents from Pence

Politics

House investigators want Vice President Mike Pence to give them documents that could shed light on whether he helped President Donald Trump pressure Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden.

In a letter to Pence on Friday, the Democratic chairmen of three House committees cite reports that a Pence aide may have listened to the July phone call in which Trump pushed Ukraine’s president to investigate unfounded charges that Biden was involved in corrupt activities there.

They say they also want to learn more about Pence’s Sept. 1 meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

The letter says there are “questions about any role you may have played in conveying or reinforcing the President’s stark message to the Ukrainian President.”

Former Vice President Joe Biden is seeking the Democratic presidential nomination.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Oct 03 Column: What seniors should know about Trump’s Medicare executive order

  2. Read Oct 04 Read former special envoy Volker’s full prepared testimony on Trump-Ukraine controversy

  3. Watch Oct 03 Trump is suggesting foreign leaders investigate the Bidens. Is that illegal?

  4. Read Oct 04 House investigators seek documents from Pence

  5. Read Oct 04 Romney, Sasse break from GOP on Trump’s China remarks

The Latest