WATCH: China trade deal ‘has nothing to do’ with call to investigate the Bidens, Trump says

President Donald Trump is insisting that his call for China to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden will have no bearing on upcoming high-stakes trade talks with the nation.

Trump told reporters at the White House Friday that, “one thing has absolutely nothing to do with the other.”

Negotiations between the U.S. and China are set to resume next week as a protracted trade war continues.

Trump on Thursday publicly encouraged China to investigate Biden and his son, Hunter, snubbing his nose at an impeachment inquiry into whether a similar, private appeal to Ukraine violated his oath of office.

Trump says he believes China wants to make a deal.