Mary Clare Jalonick, Associated Press

House panel releases Michael Cohen interview transcripts

Politics

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House intelligence committee has released two transcripts of closed-door interviews with President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer, along with some exhibits from the testimony.

The committee’s decision to release the transcripts came two weeks after Michael Cohen reported to federal prison for a three-year sentence.

Cohen pleaded guilty last year to campaign finance violations, lying to Congress and other crimes. He is the only person charged with a crime in connection with the hush-money payments made to women who allege affairs with Trump. The president denies their allegations.

The transcripts are from interviews the panel conducted with Cohen in February and March. The vote to release them was 12-7.

