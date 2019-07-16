What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

President Donald Trump listens during a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, on July 16, 2019. Photo by Leah Millis/Reuters
By —

Associated Press

House votes to condemn Trump’s tweets

Politics

The Democratic-led House has voted to condemn President Donald Trump’s tweets telling four Democratic congresswomen of color to “go back” to their countries of origin.

Tuesday’s vote was 240-187 and was solidly opposed by Republicans. It came after Trump and top congressional Republicans denied he is a racist and urged GOP lawmakers to oppose the Democratic measure.

The resolution says the House “strongly condemns” Trump’s “racist comments that have legitimized and increased fear and hatred of new Americans and people of color.”

Republicans say Democrats are using the uproar over Trump’s comments to score political points. But Democrats say such comments were revolting and needed to be vilified, especially coming from the president.

Trump didn’t back down and tweeted that lawmakers unhappy with the U.S. “can leave.”

WATCH: Pelosi urges Republicans to condemn Trump’s ‘racist tweets’

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Watch Jul 15 How Colorado’s marijuana legalization strengthened the drug’s black market

  2. Watch Apr 21 How retired Supreme Court Justice Stevens would amend the constitution

  3. Watch Jul 16 How Trump’s controversial tweets are exposing a party divide on race

  4. Read Nov 18 4 things to know about Charlie Sheen’s HIV diagnosis

  5. Read Jul 16 House votes to condemn Trump’s tweets

The Latest