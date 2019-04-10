How much have 2020 Democratic candidates raised so far?

This year’s first quarter fundraising figures have provided one of the first tangible measurements of the 2020 Democratic presidential field.

Candidates who have declared their White House bids were required to report how much money they raised between Jan. 1 and March 30, 2019. And while they have until April 15 to get final reports to the Federal Election Commission, most of the White House hopefuls have announced their totals to the press.

Here are the figures released so far, along with the average daily donations raised by each candidates, based on the number of days they’ve been in the race. (Candidates who announced early had more time to raise money.)

Some of these candidates have additional funds on hand from previous campaigns. For instance, Booker has $4.1 million from his Senate campaign and Kirsten Gillibrand has $10.3 million from her Senate race. These funds can transfer into their presidential campaign funds, though it’s not clear if they have made that transfer.

Why do these early fundraising numbers matter?

The candidates are facing a new metric this campaign cycle: The Democratic National Committee’s debate requirements, which force candidates to not only focus on the amount of money raised but also the number of unique donors who contribute to their campaigns. First quarter fundraising numbers and donor trends help illustrate the grassroots support behind the different candidates.

And what about the candidates’ tax returns?

As they release the amount of money they’ve brought in so far this year, a few candidates are also detailing what they owe to Uncle Sam by publicly releasing their tax returns.

Washington State Gov. Jay Inslee and Elizabeth Warren, Gillibrand and Klobuchar have released their taxes. Sanders has gotten some attention for dodging questions about when he will release his tax returns, though he has said his campaign plans to do so soon.

Candidate tax returns have come under the spotlight since then-candidate Donald Trump broke modern precedent by not releasing his own tax returns before the 2016 election. It’s been a sticking point for Democrats in Congress as a number of investigations into the president’s businesses continue.

Last week, House Ways and Means Chairman Richard Neal, D-Mass., asked the IRS for six years of Trump’s personal tax returns and returns from eight of his business entities. Trump has said he will not turn his tax records over to Congress.