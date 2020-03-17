Joe Biden wins Arizona primary

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Associated Press
Associated Press
Former Vice President Joe Biden will win Arizona’s Democratic presidential primary.
Biden also won contests in Florida and Illinois on Tuesday. Ohio postponed voting because of novel coronavirus fears.
