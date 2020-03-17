What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Joe Biden wins Arizona primary

Former Vice President Joe Biden will win Arizona’s Democratic presidential primary.

Biden also won contests in Florida and Illinois on Tuesday. Ohio postponed voting because of novel coronavirus fears.

