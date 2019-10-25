What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

FILE PHOTO: A general view of the Department of Justice building is seen ahead of the release of the Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report in Washington, U.S., April 18, 2019. Photo by Amr Alfiky/Reuters/File Photo
By —

Eric Tucker, Associated Press

Judge: DOJ must hand over Mueller grand jury evidence to House Democrats

Politics

WASHINGTON — A judge has ordered the Justice Department to give House Democrats secret grand jury testimony from special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

Chief U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell made the directive in a brief order on Friday.

Democrats had requested that the department provide the material, which was redacted from Mueller’s report, as part of their ongoing impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.

Justice Department lawyers argued at a hearing earlier this month that House Democrats already had sufficient evidence from Mueller’s investigation, including copies of summaries of FBI witness interviews.

By —

Eric Tucker, Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Oct 25 WATCH LIVE: Elijah Cummings’ funeral with remembrances from Obama, Clintons

  2. Read Oct 25 Judge: DOJ must hand over Mueller grand jury evidence to House Democrats

  3. Read Oct 25 DNC raises thresholds ahead of PBS NewsHour/POLITICO December presidential debate

  4. Read Oct 24 Ransomware and data breaches linked to uptick in fatal heart attacks

  5. Read Oct 25 WATCH: Trump expects ‘really bad things’ from investigation into Russia probe

The Latest