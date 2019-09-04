What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Mary Clare Jalonick, Associated Press

Judiciary panel subpoenas Homeland Security over question of pardon offers

Politics

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Judiciary Committee has subpoenaed the Department of Homeland Security over questions about whether officials were offered pardons by President Donald Trump.

The committee issued the subpoenas Wednesday after the committee approved them in July. House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler says the subpoenas are part of the panel’s investigation into whether to pursue articles of impeachment against Trump.

The questions center on acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan. Shortly after McAleenan took over, Trump told him he’d pardon him if he were to find himself in trouble for blocking people legally seeking asylum, people familiar with the conversation told The Associated Press. The people spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a private conversation.

McAleenan has said he was not asked, directed or pressured to do anything illegal.

