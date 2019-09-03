Kevin McAleenan on Central American migration and U.S. detention

Kevin McAleenan:

Well, what I saw in El Salvador was not only a whole-of-government effort.

President Bukele has brought together not only his security agencies, the minister of public security and the minister of defense, but also his social welfare agencies, trying to attack the problem from the community level, from the ground up.

And that's part of what the U.S. Embassy and teams like the U.S. Agency for International Development and International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Bureau do with El Salvador. They try to help support those programs that are working in an integrated fashion.

And that's had significant result, as you noted. The murder rate has come down over 50 percent in the last three years. And in the last three months, we have seen another marked drop since President Bukele took office.

So I'm there looking at what programs are effective, so I can be a good advocate for those programs with the Department of State, with the White House, but also looking at what DHS can do sitting alongside our law enforcement counterparts in El Salvador, on training, on techniques and tactics, and on individual investigations, working on human smuggling and counternarcotics.