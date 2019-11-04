Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
Justice Department sends letter to publisher of anonymous book on Trump’s presidency

NEW YORK (AP) — The Justice Department has sent a letter to the publisher and literary agency of the anonymous government official whose book is scheduled to come out later this month. The letter raises questions over whether any confidentiality agreement has been violated.

The publisher, Hachette Book Group, responded Monday by saying no such agreements were broken.

The book, “A Warning,” is by the official who wrote an essay published last year in The New York Times, alleging that numerous people in the government were resisting the “misguided impulses” of President Donald Trump. News of the Justice Department letter was first reported by CNN.

In 2018, a Trump lawyer sent a cease-and-desist letter to the publisher of Michael Wolff’s “Fire and Fury.” The letter was ignored, and the book became a million seller.

