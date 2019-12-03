#GivingTuesday

Double your gift to PBS
NewsHour by Midnight!

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.

DONATE NOW

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

By —

Nicholas Riccardi, Associated Press

By —

Kathleen Ronayne, Associated Press

Kamala Harris ends 2020 Democratic presidential campaign

Politics

Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris is expected to end her campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination, according to a campaign official.

The official requested anonymity to speak about Harris’ plans.

Her decision to exit the race comes after months of trying to recreate the momentum from her January campaign launch, which drew 20,000 people in her home state of California.

Harris was once considered a front-runner in the crowded Democratic field but saw her campaign eclipsed by rivals such as Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg.

She had been heavily focusing on the state of Iowa.

She’ll remain California’s junior senator; her term ends in 2022.

By —

Nicholas Riccardi, Associated Press

Associated Press

By —

Kathleen Ronayne, Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Dec 03 Read the full House Democratic report on the impeachment inquiry

  2. Read Dec 03 Surge of new abuse claims threatens Catholic church like never before

  3. Watch Dec 02 Why millennials are moving away from large urban centers

  4. Read Nov 29 Loved ‘The Overstory’? Richard Powers recommends 26 other books on trees

  5. Watch Dec 02 Amy Walter and Domenico Montenaro on 2020 Democrats’ ‘volatility,’ impeachment politics

The Latest