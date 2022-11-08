Katie Britt becomes 1st Republican woman to claim Alabama Senate seat

MONTGOMERY, Ala (AP) — Republican Katie Britt has won the U.S. Senate race in Alabama, becoming the first woman elected to the body from the state.

Britt will fill the seat held by Richard Shelby, her one-time boss who is retiring after 35 years in the Senate. Britt was Shelby’s chief of staff before leaving to take the helm of a state business lobby. Britt defeated Democrat Will Boyd and Libertarian John Sophocleus.

Britt, 40, cast herself as part of a new generation of conservative leaders and will become one of the Senate’s youngest members. She will be the first Republican woman to hold one of the state’s Senate seats. The state’s previous female senators, both Democrats, had been appointed.

“No one will worker harder than me in the United States Senate,” Britt told supporters at her victory party in downtown Montgomery. “I am going to listen to you, not lecture you. I know that every one of you is not going to agree with me on every single issue and that’s OK. I’m going to be working for all Alabamians.”

Britt, who noted her early dismal poll numbers and how some initially dismissed her notion of running for Senate, said her campaign is “proof that the American dream is still alive.”