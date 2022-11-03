WATCH LIVE: 2022 Midterm Elections | PBS NewsHour Special Coverage

The midterm elections will ultimately decide which party will control Congress.

Historically, the president’s party typically faces significant losses during midterm elections. Since 1934, only Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1934, Bill Clinton in 1998, and George W. Bush in 2002 saw their parties gain seats in the midterms.

Some recent presidents saw big losses in their first midterm races. Republicans under Donald Trump lost 40 House seats but gained two Senate seats in 2018; Democrats under Barack Obama lost 63 House seats and six Senate seats in 2010; and Democrats under Bill Clinton lost 52 House seats and eight Senate seats in 1994.

The midterm elections this year also come amid concerns about continued baseless claims of election fraud– a recent Washington Post report showed that a majority of Republican nominees on the ballot for a variety of positions have denied the outcome of the 2020 presidential election. Amid these concerns, Biden in a Nov. 1 speech from Washington urged voters to use their ballots in the midterm elections to stand up against lies, violence and dangerous “ultra MAGA Republicans” who are trying to “succeed where they failed” in subverting the 2020 elections.

Americans should have confidence in the election process, this expert says. Here’s why

The PBS NewsHour will take a look at key issues like election security, abortion and voter access. The NewsHour will begin special coverage of the midterm elections beginning at 3 p.m. EST.

More of the PBS NewsHour’s midterm election coverage:

Americans should have confidence in the election process, this expert says. Here’s why

A record number of Black candidates are running on GOP tickets this midterm season. Here’s why that matters

55,000 people with prior felony convictions can now vote in North Carolina. Here’s what that means for the midterms

Here’s what voters said in our last poll before Election Day