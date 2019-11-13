Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
& NewsMatch will match it!

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.

GIVE NOW

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Impeachment Inquiries

November 13, 2019

Who is testifying today?

Bill Taylor

George Kent

Who is testifying next?

Nov 13

Bill Taylor

Nov 13

George Kent

Nov 15

Marie Yovanovitch

Learn more

Watch Live Live Chat Subscribe Impeachment 101
By —

Associated Press

WATCH: Kent’s full opening statement on first day of Trump impeachment hearings

Politics

A top State Department official tells a House committee investigating whether President Donald Trump should be impeached that he does not believe the U.S. should ask other countries to engage in “selective, politically associated investigations.”

George Kent testified on Nov. 13 as part of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. Watch in the video player above.

George Kent, a deputy assistant secretary of state, is testifying Wednesday in the first public hearing. He has already testified in a closed session.

Kent says such “selective actions” undermine the rule of law regardless of the country.

Who’s who in the Trump impeachment inquiry?

House investigators are looking into allegations that Trump withheld military aid to Ukraine unless the new leadership agreed to investigate the son of Democratic political rival Joe Biden.

Biden’s son sat on the board of a Ukrainian gas company.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Nov 13 WATCH LIVE: The Trump Impeachment Hearings – Day 1

  2. Read Sep 27 Who’s who in the Trump impeachment inquiry?

  3. Read Nov 13 How Trump is responding to the 1st public impeachment hearing

  4. Read Nov 13 Read Adam Schiff’s full opening statement in the first day of the public impeachment hearing

  5. Read Nov 13 WATCH: Schiff’s full questioning of Kent and Taylor in the impeachment hearing

The Latest