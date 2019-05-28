Join us on a journey to Antarctica

Listen to our new podcast, 'The Last Continent'

Listen now

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

White House adviser Jared Kushner at the "2019 Prison Reform Summit" in the East Room of the White House in Washington, on April 1, 2019. Photo by Yuri Gripas/Reuters
By —

Associated Press

Kushner in the Mideast to drum up support for peace plan

Politics

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner is in the Middle East to drum up support for his as-yet unveiled Israeli-Palestinian peace plan.

A White House official says Kushner, along with Trump’s special envoy for international negotiations Jason Greenblatt and special Iran envoy Brian Hook, are in Morocco and will visit Jordan and Israel later this week.

The trip comes as the U.S. prepares to roll out the economic portion of the plan at a conference in Bahrain in late June. The Palestinians have already rejected the peace plan and have urged Arab nations to avoid the conference. Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar have already indicated they will participate.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read May 27 AP fact check: Trump takes credit for Obama’s gains for vets

  2. Watch May 26 American towns under cyberattack from an NSA-built software

  3. Watch May 27 How Wyoming manages to keep its rural schools open

  4. Read May 26 The Earth’s magnetic north pole is shifting rapidly – so what will happen to the northern lights?

  5. Watch May 27 Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on 2020 enthusiasm vs. electability

Why many combat veterans are still suffering, years after the fight ended

Health May 27

The Latest